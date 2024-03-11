Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Markets Are Mostly Flat At The Start Of The Week

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 110324 Daily Chart

Natural gas is losing ground as traders focus on bearish weather forecasts. Demand is expected to stay low in the upcoming days.

From the technical point of view, natural gas failed to settle above the resistance at $1.95 – $2.00 and is moving towards the support at $1.60 – $1.65.

WTI Oil

WTI oil is swinging between gains and losses as traders wait for catalysts. Traders will likely stay cautious until tomorrow, when they will focus on U.S. inflation data.

WTI oil remains stuck below the key resistance at $79.00 – $80.00. If WTI oil climbs above the $80.00 level, it will gain upside momentum and head towards the next resistance at $85.50 – $86.50.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 110324 Daily Chart

Brent oil stays range-bound as consolidation continues. The market needs significant catalysts for a breakout.

From the technical point of view, nothing has changed since mid-February. Brent oil needs to settle above $84.50 to gain momentum.

