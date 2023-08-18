Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Keeps Moving Higher Ahead Of The Weekend

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas prices drop amid bearish weather forecasts.

WTI oil rises with hopes pinned on China’s economic stimulus to drive oil demand.

Brent oil’s upward trajectory is fueled by China’s updates and a weakening dollar.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 180823 Daily Chart

Natural gas tested new lows as traders focused on bearish weather forecasts.

In case natural gas stays below the $2.60 level, it will head towards the next support, which is located in the $2.35 – $2.40 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 180823 Daily Chart

WTI oil gains ground as traders hope that China’s stimulus measures would provide sufficient support to the economy and boost demand for oil.

In case WTI oil settles above the $81.75 level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $86.00 – $87.30 range.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 180823 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also moving higher, supported by the recent news from China and weaker dollar.

A move above the 86.00 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at $88.80 – $90.00.

