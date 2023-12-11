Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Is Mostly Flat As Traders Stay Cautious

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas retreats due to bearish weather forecasts.

WTI oil settled above the $71.00 level as traders waited for additional catalysts.

Brent oil managed to stay above the psychologically important $75.00 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 111223 Daily Chart

Natural gas is under strong pressure as bearish weather forecasts eliminate any hopes for a quick rebound.

In case natural gas settles below the support at $2.40 – $2.45, it will head towards the strong support level, which is located in the $2.00 – $2.10 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 111223 Daily Chart

WTI oil is swinging between gains and losses as traders wait for additional catalysts.

If WTI oil settles above $71.00, it will move towards the nearest resistance level at $73.00 – $74.00.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 111223 Daily Chart

Brent oil is mostly flat as traders remain cautious ahead of central banks’ decisions, which will be released this week.

From the technical point of view, the near-term trend stays bearish. Brent oil needs to settle above the resistance at $77.50 – $78.25 to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.