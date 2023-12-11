News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Is Mostly Flat As Traders Stay Cautious

December 11, 2023 — 01:09 pm EST

Key Insights

  • Natural gas retreats due to bearish weather forecasts. 
  • WTI oil settled above the $71.00 level as traders waited for additional catalysts. 
  • Brent oil managed to stay above the psychologically important $75.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 111223 Daily Chart

Natural gas is under strong pressure as bearish weather forecasts eliminate any hopes for a quick rebound.

In case natural gas settles below the support at $2.40 – $2.45, it will head towards the strong support level, which is located in the $2.00 – $2.10 range.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 111223 Daily Chart

WTI oil is swinging between gains and losses as traders wait for additional catalysts.

If WTI oil settles above $71.00, it will move towards the nearest resistance level at $73.00 – $74.00.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 111223 Daily Chart

Brent oil is mostly flat as traders remain cautious ahead of central banks’ decisions, which will be released this week.

From the technical point of view, the near-term trend stays bearish. Brent oil needs to settle above the resistance at $77.50 – $78.25 to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

