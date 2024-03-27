Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Is Mostly Flat After EIA Report

Natural GasNatural Gas 270324 Daily Chart
Natural gas remains under strong pressure as traders focus on mild weather forecasts.
From the technical point of view, natural gas is moving towards the $1.60 – $1.65 level.
WTI OilWTI Oil 270324 Daily Chart
WTI oil is mostly flat as traders react to the EIA report, which indicated that crude inventories increased by 3.2 million barrels from the previous week. Domestic oil production remained unchanged, which is bullish for WTI oil.
WTI oil continues to consolidate above the $80.00 level. Most likely, it will need additional catalysts to gain momentum in the near term.
Brent OilBrent Oil 270324 Daily Chart
Brent oil rebounded after an unsuccessful attempt to settle below the $85.00 level.
RSI is in the moderate territory, so Brent oil has enough room to gain upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: XAU Eyes $2200 Ahead of Fed Insights
- Natural Gas Price Forecast: Symmetry Pattern Points to Higher Targets
- DAX Index Today: Retail Sales, Unemployment Figures, and 18,650 in Focus
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.