Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Is Mostly Flat After EIA Report

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 270324 Daily Chart

Natural gas remains under strong pressure as traders focus on mild weather forecasts.

From the technical point of view, natural gas is moving towards the $1.60 – $1.65 level.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 270324 Daily Chart

WTI oil is mostly flat as traders react to the EIA report, which indicated that crude inventories increased by 3.2 million barrels from the previous week. Domestic oil production remained unchanged, which is bullish for WTI oil.

WTI oil continues to consolidate above the $80.00 level. Most likely, it will need additional catalysts to gain momentum in the near term.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 270324 Daily Chart

Brent oil rebounded after an unsuccessful attempt to settle below the $85.00 level.

RSI is in the moderate territory, so Brent oil has enough room to gain upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

