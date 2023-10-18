Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Gains Ground As Traders Stay Focused On The Middle East

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas continues its attempts to settle below $3.05.

WTI oil moves higher as traders focus on the EIA report and the developments in the Middle East.

Brent oil tried to settle above the $93.00 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 181023 Daily Chart

Natural gas remains under pressure as traders focus on record U.S. gas output and negotiations between Chevron and Australian LNG unions.

It should be noted that natural gas received strong support above the $3.00 level, so it will have a good chance to gain upside momentum in case positive catalysts emerge.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 181023 Daily Chart

WTI oil gains some ground amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Today, Iran called for an Israel oil embargo, but traders believe that OPEC will do nothing.

Geopolitical developments will remain the key catalyst for oil markets in the upcoming days, and WTI oil has a good chance to climb above the $90.00 level.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 181023 Daily Chart

Brent oil made an attempt to settle above the $93.00 but lost momentum as traders realized that OPEC will not discuss Iran’s proposal.

The technical picture remains bullish. Brent oil will stay extremely sensitive to the news from the Middle East, so traders should be prepared for fast moves.

