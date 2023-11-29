News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Gains Ground As Traders Prepare For OPEC+ Meeting

November 29, 2023 — 01:47 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas settled near $2.80 as traders remained focused on mild weather forecasts. 
  • WTI oil moved higher as traders reacted to the EIA report. 
  • Brent oil gained ground amid reports indicating that OPEC+ was discussing additional oil production cuts. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 291123 Daily Chart

Natural gas settled near the support at $2.80 – $2.85 amid a lack of upside catalysts. Bearish weather forecasts continue to put pressure on natural gas markets.

If natural gas settles below the $2.80 level, it will move towards the next support, which is located in the $2.60 – $2.65 range.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 291123 Daily Chart

WTI oil gains ground as traders react to the EIA report, which showed that U.S. has started to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

A successful test of the resistance at $77.50 will open the way to the test of the next resistance level at $82.50 – $83.50.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 291123 Daily Chart

Brent oil moves higher, supported by the recent WSJ report, which indicated that OPEC+ was talking about new oil production cuts.

From the technical point of view, Brent oil managed to climb above the resistance at $80.50 – $81.75 and has a decent chance to gain upside momentum.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.