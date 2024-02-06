Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Gains Ground As Traders Monitor Gaza Ceasefire Talks

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas is moving towards the $2.00 level.

WTI oil rebounded above the $73.00 level as traders prepared for EIA report, which would be released tomorrow.

Brent oil made an attempt to settle above the $79.00 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 060224 Daily Chart

Natural gas is losing ground as warm weather patterns persist. At this point, natural gas needs significant positive catalysts to gain upside momentum.

The nearest support level for natural gas is located in the $1.95 – $2.00 range. A move below $1.95 will push natural gas towards the support at $1.60 – $1.65.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 060224 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounds as traders focus on weaker dollar and falling Treasury yields. Traders will continue to monitor Gaza ceasefire talks, which may serve as a significant catalyst for oil markets.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil needs to climb back above the $74.00 level to gain momentum.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 060224 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also moving higher as traders use the recent pullback as an opportunity to increase their long positions.

Brent oil received significant support near the $78.00 level and has a decent chance to gain upside momentum in the near term.

