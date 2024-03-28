News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Gains Ground As Traders Bet On Rising Demand

March 28, 2024 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 280324 Daily Chart

Natural gas rebounds as traders react to the EIA report, which indicated that working gas in storage declined by 36 Bcf from the previous week, compared to analyst consensus of -28 Bcf.

If natural gas moves above the $1.80 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the $1.95 – $2.00 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 280324 Daily Chart

WTI oil gained upside momentum as traders focused on the recent bullish improvements in supply/demand balance. OPEC+ maintains its production cuts, while demand from U.S. and China is set to increase.

A move above the $83.00 level opens the way to the test of the nearest resistance at $85.50 – $86.00.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 280324 Daily Chart

Brent oil moved higher amid a broad rally in the oil markets. The better-than-expected U.S. GDP Growth Rate report provided additional support to oil prices.

The technical picture remains bullish as Brent oil has managed to get out of the recent trading range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

