News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Gains Ground As Traders Bet On A Rebound

November 10, 2023 — 11:25 am EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas found some support near the $3.00 level. 
  • WTI oil rebounded towards the $77.00 level. 
  • Brent oil climbed above $81.00 as traders used the strong pullback as an opportunity to establish long positions at attractive levels. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 101123 4h Chart

Natural gas stabilized near the $3.00 level as bulls hoped for a change in weather forecasts, which remain the key negative catalyst for natural gas prices.

While the recent pullback was strong, natural gas is not oversold. A move below the $3.00 level will push natural gas towards the support at $2.80 – $2.85.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 101123 4h Chart

WTI oil is moving higher as traders bet on a rebound after the strong pullback.

In case WTI oil settles above the resistance at $76.50 – $77.50, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $80.50 – $82.00 range.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 101123 4h Chart

Brent oil gains ground amid a broad rebound in the oil markets. At this point, the rebound looks technical, as traders remain worried about a potential economic slowdown.

If Brent oil climbs above the $81.75 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $84.00 – $85.30.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.