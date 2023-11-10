Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Gains Ground As Traders Bet On A Rebound

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas found some support near the $3.00 level.

WTI oil rebounded towards the $77.00 level.

Brent oil climbed above $81.00 as traders used the strong pullback as an opportunity to establish long positions at attractive levels.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 101123 4h Chart

Natural gas stabilized near the $3.00 level as bulls hoped for a change in weather forecasts, which remain the key negative catalyst for natural gas prices.

While the recent pullback was strong, natural gas is not oversold. A move below the $3.00 level will push natural gas towards the support at $2.80 – $2.85.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 101123 4h Chart

WTI oil is moving higher as traders bet on a rebound after the strong pullback.

In case WTI oil settles above the resistance at $76.50 – $77.50, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $80.50 – $82.00 range.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 101123 4h Chart

Brent oil gains ground amid a broad rebound in the oil markets. At this point, the rebound looks technical, as traders remain worried about a potential economic slowdown.

If Brent oil climbs above the $81.75 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $84.00 – $85.30.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.