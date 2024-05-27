Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Gains Ground As Driving Season Starts

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 270524 Daily Chart

Natural gas markets have pulled back from multi-month highs as traders took profits after the strong rebound from May lows.

High inventory levels serve as the key bearish catalyst for natural gas, but bulls bet that hot summer would boost demand and push prices higher.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 270524 Daily Chart

WTI oil continues to rebound from recent lows. Traders increase their long positions as the driving season begins.

The technical picture remains unchanged as WTI oil needs to settle above $80.00 to have a chance to gain sustainable momentum.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 270524 Daily Chart

Brent oil is trying to climb above the $83.00 level amid a broad rebound in the oil markets.

RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.