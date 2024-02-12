Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Gains Ground As Bullish Trend Remains Intact

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 120224 Daily Chart

Natural gas tested new lows as traders reacted to warmer trends in weather forecasts.

The technical picture remains bearish. A move below the $1.80 level will open the way to the test of the support at $1.60 – $1.65.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 120224 Daily Chart

WTI oil gains some ground as traders remain focused on rising tensions in the Middle East.

If WTI oil settles above the $77.00 level, it will move towards the resistance at $79.00 – $80.00.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 120224 Daily Chart

Brent oil is mostly flat as traders wait for additional catalysts. U.S. dollar has recently started to move lower against a broad basket of currencies, which may provide some support to oil markets.

RSI is in the moderate territory, so Brent oil has enough room to gain additional upside momentum and get to the test of the $83.50 – $84.50 level.

