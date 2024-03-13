Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Gains Ground After EIA Report

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 130324 Daily Chart

Natural gas remains under pressure amid a lack of upside catalysts. The weather forecasts stay bearish.

RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 130324 Daily Chart

WTI oil gains ground as traders react to the EIA report, which showed that crude inventories declined by 1.5 million barrels.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil needs to settle above the $80.00 level to gain momentum.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 130324 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also moving higher as traders focus on the EIA data. U.S. domestic oil production declined from 13.2 million bpd to 13.1 million bpd, which was bullish for oil markets.

A move above the $84.50 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at $89.00 – $90.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.