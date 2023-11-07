Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Dives On Demand Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas pulled back as weather forecasts remain bearish.

WTI oil tested multi-month lows as traders focused on China’s exports data.

Brent oil pulled back towards the $82.00 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 071123 Daily Chart

Natural gas prices remain under strong pressure as traders stay focused on bearish weather forecasts.

If natural gas settles below the nearest support at $3.00 – $3.05, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the $2.80 – $2.85 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 071123 Daily Chart

WTI oil gained strong downside momentum as China’s exports fell by 6.4% year-over-year in October. Traders are worried that China’s economy remains in trouble, which is bearish for oil prices.

If WTI oil declines below the support at $76.50 – $77.50, it will head towards the next support level at $73.00 – $74.00.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 071123 Daily Chart

Brent oil tested multi-month lows amid demand concerns. The geopolitical premium has evaporated as traders believe that other countries would not be dragged into Israel – Hamas conflict.

A move below the support at $80.50 – $81.75 will push Brent oil towards the next support at $77.50 – $78.25.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

