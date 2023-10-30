Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Dives As Supply Concerns Ease

FXEmpire.com -

Natural gas is moving lower as traders focus on bearish weather forecasts.

WTI oil falls as concerns about Middle East supply ease.

Brent oil declined towards the $86.00 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 301023 Daily Chart

Natural gas remains under pressure as traders focus on warmer weather trends. Low trading volumes served as a significant catalyst for the recent volatility.

From the technical point of view, natural gas failed to settle above the resistance at $3.60 – $3.75 and is moving back towards the support at $3.00 – $3.05.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 301023 Daily Chart

WTI oil gained strong downside momentum as concerns about Middle East supply eased. While Israel sent its ground forces into the Gaza Strip to defeat Hamas, it was not a full-scale operation, which was bearish for oil prices.

WTI oil remains stuck in a range between the support at $80.50 – $82.00 and the resistance at $86.00 – $87.30. A move out of this range will provide WTI oil with an opportunity to gain additional momentum.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 301023 Daily Chart

Brent oil is losing ground as traders stay focused on the developments in the Middle East.

While Brent oil remains range-bound, traders should be prepared for fast moves as the market is extremely sensitive to the news from the Middle East.

