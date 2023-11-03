News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Dives As Geopolitical Risks Decline

November 03, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Natural gas settled near the $3.50 level ahead of the weekend. 
  • WTI oil pulled back as Iran-backed group Hezbollah signaled that it was not ready to increase its involvement in Israel-Hamas conflict. 
  • Brent oil pulled back below the $85.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 031123 Daily Chart

Natural gas remains stuck near the $3.50 level as traders evaluate the volatile weather forecasts.

The nearest resistance for natural gas is located in the $3.60 – $3.75 range. A move above $3.75 will push natural gas towards the resistance at $4.40 – $4.60.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 031123 Daily Chart

WTI oil retreats amid signs that Lebanon’s Iran-backed group Hezbollah is not ready to increase its involvement in Israel-Hamas conflict.

If WTI oil settles below $80.50, it will head towards the next support level, which is located at $76.50 – $77.50.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 031123 Daily Chart

Brent oil  is under strong pressure despite falling Treasury yields. Traders focus on geopolitical developments and bet that Israel-Hamas conflict would not spread to other countries in the region.

A successful test of the support at $84.00 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $80.50 – $81.75.

