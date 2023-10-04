News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Dives 5.7% As Demand For Gasoline Is Weak

October 04, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas tests the key $3.00 level. 
  • WTI oil is under huge pressure amid signs that gasoline demand is low due to high prices. 
  • Brent oil dived towards the $86.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 041023 Daily Chart

Natural gas is trying to settle above the resistance at $3.00 – $3.05 as exports soar to record highs.

In case this attempt is successful, natural gas will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $3.60 – $3.75 range.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 041023 Daily Chart

WTI oil suffered a strong sell-off as traders reacted to the EIA report, which showed that gasoline inventories increased by 6.5 million barrels from the previous week. The weak demand for gasoline served as the key negative catalyst for oil markets in today’s trading session.

If WTI oil settles below the $84.00 level, it will head towards the next support, which is located in the $80.50 – $82.00 range.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 041023 Daily Chart

Brent oil tested multi-week lows as traders feared that high prices would lead to lower demand for oil.

From the technical point of view, Brent oil is moving towards the nearest support level at $84.00 – $85.30.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

