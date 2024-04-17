News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Dives 3% Amid Demand Worries

April 17, 2024 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 170424 Daily Chart

Natural gas settled near the $1.70 level as traders prepared for tomorrow’s EIA report, which is expected to show that working gas in storage increased by 54 Bcf.

The technical picture remains uninspiring for the bulls, and natural gas needs positive catalysts to break the current trend.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 170424 Daily Chart

WTI oil suffered a sell-off as traders reacted to the EIA report, which showed that crude inventories increased by 2.7 million barrels from the previous week. It looks that traders also worry about high interest rates and their potential impact on oil demand.

If WTI oil settles below the $82.00 level, it will head towards the nearest support at $79.00 – $80.00.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 170424 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also found itself under strong pressure amid a broad sell-off in the oil markets.

A move below the $87.00 level will open the way to the test of the nearest support, which is located in the $83.50 – $84.50 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.