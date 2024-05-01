News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Dives 2.9% As Crude Inventories Rise

May 01, 2024 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 010524 Daily Chart

Natural gas is losing ground amid worries about Freeport LNG’s recovery and expectations of hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell.

The technical picture remains bearish as natural gas did not manage to settle above the $2.00 level.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 010524 Daily Chart

WTI oil tests new lows as traders react to the EIA report, which indicated that crude inventories increased by 7.3 million barrels from the previous week. Total motor gasoline inventories grew by 0.3 million barrels, while distillate fuel inventories declined by 0.7 million barrels.

In case WTI oil settles below the support at $79.00 – $80.00, it will head towards the next support level at $74.50 – $75.50.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 010524 Daily Chart

Brent oil tests support at $83.50 – $84.50 as traders focus on rising crude inventories in the U.S.

A move below the $83.50 level will open the way to the test of the support at $80.00 – $81.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.