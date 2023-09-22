News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Bulls Worry About Rate Hikes

September 22, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Natural gas settled near the $2.60 level. 
  • WTI oil is trying to stabilize near $90.00.
  • Brent oil pulls back as traders react to the weak Euro Area PMI reports.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 220923 Daily Chart

Natural gas is stuck near the support at $2.60 – $2.65 as traders wait for additional catalysts. The cessation of strikes in Australia and bearish weather may put pressure on natural gas prices.

If natural gas declines below the $2.60 level, it will head towards the support in the $2.35 – $2.40 range.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 220923 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulled back from session highs as traders focused on the risks of additional rate hikes.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil is trying to stabilize near the $90.00 level. In case this attempt is successful, WTI oil will have a good chance to test the resistance in the $92.50 – $94.00 range.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 220923 Daily Chart

Brent oil moved lower as traders focused on the weak PMI reports from Europe.

Traders worry that the European economy will remain weak in the upcoming months, which will have a negative impact on demand for oil.

