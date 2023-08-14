Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – China Clouds Oil’s Horizon

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas edges closer to a key resistance range of $2.80 – $2.85, as traders bet on a potential demand surge.

WTI oil pulls back as traders wait for fresh catalysts.

Brent oil declines amid signs of reduced demand in China.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 140823 Daily Chart

Natural gas continues its attempts to settle back above the resistance at $2.80 – $2.85 as traders bet on the potential demand surge.

If natural gas settles above the $2.85 level, it will head towards the next resistance in the $3.05 – $3.10 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 140823 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulled back as traders waited for new catalysts. Worries about the economic situation in China have also put some pressure on the oil markets.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil is stabilizing above the support in the $80.85 – $81.75 range.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 140823 Daily Chart

Brent oil tested support at $85.10 – $86.00 as traders focused on the signs of weakening demand in China.

At this point, the pullback looks healthy as traders want to take some profits off the table near multi-month highs.

