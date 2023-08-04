Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Recovers After Initial Dip for the Week

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 07.08.23

Natural Gas Weekly Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets initially fell during the course of the week, but have seen a turnaround as we continue to build up pressure. The $2.50 level is likely to continue to be an area of importance as it is halfway between the $2.00 level, which is a major “floor the market”, with the $3.00 level above as resistance.

Ultimately, I do think that we eventually break above the $3.00 level, then it’s likely that we are looking to the 50-Week EMA, finally the 200-Week EMA. However, I think we could go even higher than that, and my target for the end of the year is $5.00, and I do think that the Europeans having to come into the market and refill their natural gas supply will be one of the major drivers of this. After all, they don’t have the Russians anymore, and it means that we have to keep in mind that the market is probably building up a base which is in a typically quiet time of year. After all, unless we have a heat wave the northern hemisphere doesn’t really burn a lot of natural gas.

Having said that, I don’t think it’s going to be as drastic as last year, because we have made some inroads into liquefied natural gas production in the United States, with the Freeport terminal completely open, the Americans can supply the natural gas, however, there is going to be a lot more demand this year, so I do think that we have a nice rally building up, but you are going to have to be patient.

