Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Make Argument for Breakout

Natural Gas Weekly Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets initially fell during the early part of the week, but have found buyers yet again to form a bit of a hammer for the weekly candlestick. This is the 3rd one in a row, and it does suggest that we are getting closer and closer to a breakout above the crucial $3.00 level. If and when that happens, we are likely to go looking toward the $3.50 level, the $4.00 level, and then eventually the $5.00 level, an area that I have as a target.

Keep in mind that the European Union is going to be a major issue this winter, as they have lost all Russian natural gas, and are currently in the process of losing African gas as well. After all, Gabon has joined the fray with all of the western African coups d’états going on at the moment. With that being the case, this is a situation where Europe is in real trouble. If it’s cold and all this winter, expect natural gas markets to spike.

They will have to come to the United States for Liquefied Natural Gas, and that’s going to send this market screaming higher. I would anticipate that this will not only influence natural gas markets, but it could also have a major impact on what happens economically in Europe. This is an absolute disaster just waiting to happen, and therefore I’ve been putting money to work in this market for a while now. That being said, I have not been using futures markets because they have a time limit, and of course are highly levered. Using low leverage and simply using the natural gas market as an investment is the way to go.

