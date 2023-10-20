Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Have a Tough Week

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 23.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Weekly Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have fallen rather significantly during the course of the week, breaking below the 50-Week EMA, but it is worth noting that the market still has plenty of support underneath it, and of course the fundamentals do line up quite nicely for rising prices. Warmer than usual temperatures in the United States seem to be the culprit at the moment, and perhaps a little bit of profit-taking. “Market memory” could come into the picture near the $3.00 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but perhaps even more importantly, the resistance barrier that we had broken out of previously.

All things being equal, this is a market that if we break above the top of the candlestick, then it’s likely we go look into the 200-Week EMA, sitting just below the $4.00 level. Alternatively, I would not be surprised at all to see natural gas get to the $5.00 level, which is a major area on the longer-term charts. Ultimately, I think that you have to look at this through the prism of a market that is trying to turn things around and take advantage of colder temperatures, a lack of supply coming into the European Union, and then of course the fact that there is the overall cycle that tends to repeat itself.

When we do get a little bit of a pullback, I buy more natural gas shares in an ETF that I am using to take advantage of this. Leverage can get you into serious trouble when it comes to trading natural gas, so by all means think of this more as an investment in less of a trade.

