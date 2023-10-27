Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Strengthen

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 31.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Weekly Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have rallied significantly during the course of the week as we continue to see a bigger push to the upside. The market is well above the $3.00 level and has been for several weeks. At this point, the market is more likely than not to test the 200-Week EMA above, which is closer to the $3.90 level. If we break above there, then the market is likely to continue to see a move toward the $5.00 level over the longer term. Underneath, the $3.00 level is an area where I would anticipate a lot of support, as it was such a major resistance barrier in the past, and “market memory” could come into the picture at this point.

Ultimately, we have just finished finishing a “rounded bottom”, and it does suggest that we are now in the winter cycle that will continue to drive the price of natural gas higher as demand is going to be picking up. Furthermore, the Europeans don’t have much of their own natural gas, so we will continue to see an extreme market like we saw last year. If we get a particularly cold winter, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of buyers jumping into this market as the Europeans will have to get their natural gas from the Americans, which of course the natural gas markets that you are trading is based on.

This type of situation not only favors the upside, but it really doesn’t put a situation out there that is worth shorting. After all, we would need to see some type of major shakeup in the Ukrainian situation to allow Russian gas to suddenly flow into the EU.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.