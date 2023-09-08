Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to See Consolidation

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 11.09.23

Natural Gas Weekly Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have fallen a little bit during the trading week, but then turned around to show signs of life again. It looks as if the market is just simply bouncing around between the $2.50 level and the $3.00 level above. Whether or not we can break out remains to be seen, but we most certainly have plenty of reasons to look at this through the prism of supply and demand, and most certainly demand is going to start picking up rather quickly a little bit later this year, as the cyclical trade comes back into vogue. After all, demand for heating will pick up in the northern hemisphere regardless of fall and winter demand.

However, the European Union also has to worry about whether or not they are going to have enough natural gas for this year, and of course this week we have seen Chevron fail to solve a labor dispute, so it all lines up for higher pricing given enough time. As for myself, I have been holding natural gas in an ETF, that way I can ride through accumulation which is exactly what’s going on at the moment.

If we can break above the $3.00 level, then the market is very likely to go looking toward the $5.00 level above, which is previous support and there should be a significant amount of “market memory” just waiting to happen. All things being equal, this is a market that I think given enough time we will have to make a bigger decision, but I do think that the $3.00 level is a major hurdle to overcome. If we can do that, then this market will really start to take off.

