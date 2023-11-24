Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue To Pull Back

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 27.11.23

Natural Gas Weekly Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have had 3 negative weeks in a row, but it is worth noting that we are getting to an area that previously was rather resistive, so technical analysis should probably take over at this point. We are in the midst of trying to sort out whether or not the cyclical trade is going to actually take off, and at this point there are far too many reasons to think that it will. Regardless, this is a market that you have to be very cautious with position sizing and make sure your leverage is reasonable. But frankly, most retail traders have no business trading this commodity, unless they can do it with either an ETF or a reasonably sized CFD position. The futures markets are quite frankly far too expensive and volatile to be involved in directly.

That being said, if we do turn around and rally from here, the 50-Week EMA will be your first target. After that, then you would be looking at the recent highs. It’s worth noting that we have pulled back significantly, but at the same time, it’s worth noting also that we had bounced roughly 40% from the lows. That suggests that we were overdone and now we are just simply writing through the volatility. If you are not very overly levered, you can do that. However, if you are extremely over levered, this becomes a very painful exercise either in patients or margin calls. Be very cautious, but I still believe that we have a bounce coming into the winter that I am willing to sell once we get a bit higher.

