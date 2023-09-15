Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Consolidate

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 18.09.23

FXEmpire.com

Natural Gas Weekly Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have done very little during the trading sessions that made up this past week, at least in the bigger scheme of things. All things being equal, this is a situation where the market is trying to build up an accumulative position as the cyclical trade is getting ready to kick off rather soon. The $3.00 level above continues to be a major resistance barrier, and once we break above there, the longer-term move is undoubtedly to the upside.

Keep in mind that not only does the trade have a cyclical touch to it, we also have to keep in mind that the European Union is going to be struggling for natural gas supplies this winter. That means that they will be buying it from the United States as Norway cannot replicate the amount of natural gas that Russia once provided, and then of course you have the trans African pipeline being threatened by several coups d’état’s across Western Africa. In other words, there will be Europeans lining up to buy liquefied natural gas from the Americans, which is what this contract is based on, US natural gas. (Although I haven’t looked in the last couple of days, European natural gas prices jump 15% in one day recently.)

Cold weather is coming, and we are starting to price in October and November, as the futures market is currently trading the October contract. In general, I think we continue to see a lot of sideways action followed by a move to the upside, which is probably going to kick off a lot of FOMO trading eventually.

