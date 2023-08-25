Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Market Continues the Same Momentum

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 28.08.23

Natural Gas Weekly Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets had a slightly negative week, but it does look like we are trying to recover a bit on Thursday and Friday, and of course it’s also very likely that we are hanging about and trying to form some type of bottom for the fall push higher. After all, it is a cyclical market, and of course we sold off so drastically from before it’s difficult to imagine the natural gas doesn’t at least attempt some type of recovery.

Beyond that, you also have to keep an eye on the European situation as they will almost certainly have a major problem when it comes to supply, with not only the Nordstream II pipeline that was blown up by the Americans off-line, but also the trans African pipeline in real danger due to the coup d’état in Niger and the general anti-Western sentiment in West Africa.

All things being equal, the Europeans are going to have a major issue when it comes to supply this winter, and that will eventually show up in this contract. This is an investment, not a short-term trade, so if we drop a few percent one way or the other, it really doesn’t change my thought process. If you can get involved in the natural gas markets without leverage, you can treat it as a longer-term investment and simply collect profit down the road, the biggest problem of course is we don’t know exactly when that will be so you have to be in the game between now and then and simply wait it out for the momentum to come back into the picture.

