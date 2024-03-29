Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Grind

Natural Gas Weekly Technical Analysis

Natural gas continues to bump along the bottom, and I’m looking at this as a potential setup. All things being equal, this is a market that I think you will be paying attention to most of this year. I think it will go sideways for a while. But if you are an investor, you could very well play this commodity in the ETFs or other types of markets in order to take advantage of cheap nat gas. Now, you don’t want to be highly levered due to the fact that the fluctuations could be very brutal.

But if you can do it with a small CFD position, or if you can do it through an ETF, just simply waiting for the market to bounce is probably the best way to go, because drillers are eventually going to walk away from a market that they’re not making money in and that will drive down supply right now though demands very weak.

We’re heading into a mild time of year. So sideways action for a while here is what’s to be expected, but I personally am buying into an ETF and I will wait to see whether or not we get some type of pop later this fall that I can cash out on. This is a situation where the traders that are longer-term minded, should do well, but it might take some time to get where we need to in order to see higher pricing. In general, this is a market that is dead money, at the moment, but I like it later this year.

