Natural Gas Trend Remains Bearish Despite Temporary Rallies

Natural Gas Forecast Video for 11.05.23 by Bruce Powers

Trend Indicator Rejects Price Turning it Back Down

Natural gas prices were rejected at the 34-Day exponential moving average (EMA) yesterday with a high of 2.30. It has since pulled back and is on track to test two-day support at Monday’s 2.14 low. Nevertheless, it continues to progress higher off last week’s retracement low of 2.03. A daily close above last week’s high of 2.41 is needed for a bullish signal in natural gas. Once this week is complete and the high for the week clear, a rally above it can be used as a bullish signal rather than last week’s high.

It continues to consolidate inside a developing expanding triangle at the bottom of the trend. This pattern can be bullish or bearish, depending on which way it breaks. A drop below last week’s low is bearish and could lead to a test of prior lows of 1.97 (1) and 1.96 (2). Lower prices around the bottom line of the expanding triangle may also be tested. The lower line is currently around 1.87. Due to the triangle pattern, unfortunately if price breaks below previous trend lows, it may still be tracing out the expanding triangle consolidation pattern, rather than in a clear bearish trend continuation move.

Price Rejected on New Attempt to Exceed 34Day EMA Resistance

Since price was rejected again this week at the 34-Day EMA, caution is warranted. So far there have been no clear distinct bullish indications provided on a technical basis. The trend remains down and may continue lower. Given the relationship to the 34-Day EMA, the trend looks to be weaking. Since falling below the 34-Day line on December 19, natural gas has attempted to move back above the line four times. The first on March 3, ended with a daily close above the line. Then again on April 18 and 19, there was one daily close above the line. More recently, starting with April 26 there were two daily closes above the line (strengthening). As of this week the test of the line ended in zero daily closes above the line. This may not play out, but it does present a concern for the bulls.

