Natural Gas Stuck Below $2.70: Can Demand Lift Prices Higher?

Natural gas prices closed the week with modest gains, reflecting a market caught between weak seasonal demand and steady structural support. Futures moved within a tight range, ultimately rising about 1% week over week to settle near $2.67/MMBtu. Short-lived demand upticks and bargain buying helped offset broader bearish pressure from mild weather and strong supply.



At this stage, investors may consider focusing on natural gas-linked equities such as Gulfport Energy GPOR, Range Resources RRC and Cheniere Energy LNG, which remain closely tied to evolving demand and export dynamics.

Fundamentals Show Mixed Signals

Natural gas fundamentals continue to send mixed signals. Mild spring weather remains the dominant force, limiting both heating and cooling demand across most of the United States. Temperatures largely stayed in a comfortable range, reducing the need for energy consumption.



That said, short-term demand bumps have emerged. Forecasts point to brief cold spells in northern regions and rising heat in the South. These pockets of demand have provided some support, but not enough to drive a sustained rally. As a result, prices have traded within a narrow band, reflecting cautious sentiment among traders.

Natural Gas Supply Remains Elevated

Supply remains a key headwind for prices. U.S. production continues to run around 110 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day, maintaining seasonally high levels despite softer demand conditions. Producers have stayed active through the shoulder season, keeping the market well supplied.



This robust output has limited price upside even amid geopolitical uncertainty. While global risks have the potential to disrupt supply chains, domestic production strength has kept the market balanced. As long as output remains elevated, rallies are likely to face resistance.

LNG Demand Supports Floor

Liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) demand is providing an important floor for prices. Export demand has held near 19 Bcf per day, operating close to capacity. This steady pull from international markets is helping absorb excess domestic supply.



Even as domestic consumption weakens, strong LNG flows are preventing deeper price declines. Expectations for continued export strength into the summer months are also supporting future price expectations, particularly as cooling demand is anticipated to rise.

Natural Gas Storage Surplus Expands Further

Storage dynamics continue to reinforce bearish pressure. A 59 Bcf injection for the latest reported week significantly exceeded the five-year average of 38 Bcf. This has pushed inventories further above historical norms.



The growing surplus highlights the imbalance between supply and demand during the spring season. With injections expected to remain strong in the near term, the market is entering the warmer months with a comfortable buffer. This reduces the need for prices to move higher unless demand improves meaningfully.

Price Outlook Hinges on Summer Demand: 3 Stocks to Focus on

The near-term outlook for natural gas remains tied to weather patterns and export demand. Mild conditions are expected to persist into late April, delaying any meaningful recovery in consumption. Without stronger weather-driven demand, prices may continue to move sideways.



However, the longer-term picture offers reasons for optimism. As summer approaches, rising temperatures could significantly boost cooling demand. Combined with steady LNG exports, this could tighten the supply-demand balance and support higher prices.



Investors with a longer horizon may find opportunities in natural gas-focused names such as Gulfport Energy, Range Resources and Cheniere Energy. These companies stand to benefit from improving demand trends and sustained export strength as the market transitions into the summer season.



Gulfport Energy: Gulfport Energy is a natural gas-weighted E&P company with core operations in the Utica and Marcellus shales, complemented by SCOOP assets. Its portfolio emphasizes low-breakeven, high-return drilling inventory and diversified takeaway capacity to premium markets, including Gulf Coast LNG demand. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company focuses on disciplined capital allocation, operational efficiency, and expanding inventory through acquisitions and delineation. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 24.9% year-over-year growth. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gulfport Energy’s 2026 earnings has moved up 15.6%



Range Resources: Range Resources is a pure-play Appalachian producer focused on natural gas, with a leading position in the Marcellus shale supported by decades of high-quality inventory. Its operations emphasize efficient development of contiguous acreage, enabling low-cost production and durable free cash flow. The company benefits from diversified market access, supplying natural gas and liquids to domestic, LNG and international demand centers.



Range Resources beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The natural gas producer, currently a #3 Ranked stock, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 12.4%, on average.



Cheniere Energy: It is a leading U.S. LNG producer and exporter, operating large-scale facilities along the Gulf Coast. Since starting exports in 2016, it has grown into the largest LNG producer in the United States, supplying customers across more than 40 global markets with reliable and cleaner-burning energy.



Backed by firm gas supply agreements for its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi facilities, this Zacks Rank #3 company enjoys strong cash flow visibility and solid long-term growth prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cheniere Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 26.8% year-over-year growth.

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