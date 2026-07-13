Natural Gas Stocks: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Opportunity?

Natural gas prices have fallen even though electricity demand remains strong during the summer. This has created a mixed picture for investors, making it important to distinguish between short-term price weakness and the long-term importance of natural gas for electricity generation and liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) exports.

In this environment, investors may want to keep an eye on The Williams Companies WMB, Antero Resources AR and Expand Energy EXE, as each is exposed to a different part of the natural gas industry. The recent decline in gas prices should not be viewed as a negative signal on its own. Instead, it highlights the need to understand the temporary factors weighing on prices today and the conditions that could support a recovery over time.

Freeport Maintenance Weighs on Gas Prices

Planned maintenance at the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas has lowered demand for natural gas used to produce and ship LNG overseas.

When a major export facility uses less gas, more supply remains in the U.S. market. This can put pressure on Henry Hub prices because domestic buyers must absorb gas that would otherwise have been exported.

The pressure is also evident in futures trading. Nymex natural gas settled at roughly $3 per million British thermal units on Friday and has declined about 10% so far in July.

This decline can hurt investor sentiment toward natural gas stocks. Although the maintenance is temporary, investors often react negatively when export demand falls at a time when domestic supplies are already sufficient.

High Storage Levels Keep Gas Market Sentiment Uncertain

Natural gas inventories remain a concern for the market. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that storage increased by 61 billion cubic feet (Bcf) for the week ended July 3, 2026, exceeding the five-year average build of 51 Bcf.

Total working gas in storage reached 2,983 Bcf. This was 185 Bcf, or 7%, above the five-year average, showing that supplies remain comfortable despite strong summer demand.

High inventory levels can continue to weigh on natural gas prices and investor sentiment toward producers. Traders may stay cautious until the storage surplus declines or stronger demand absorbs more of the available supply.

Here is a clearer and easier-to-understand version:

Power Demand and LNG Exports Could Improve the Outlook

The outlook is not entirely negative. Hot weather usually increases electricity use, which supports demand for natural gas from power plants. The EIA expects gas consumption in the power sector to rise 2% in 2026 and another 4% in 2027, reaching 38.1 Bcf per day.

This steady demand suggests that the current weakness in natural gas prices may be temporary rather than long-lasting. Once maintenance at the Freeport LNG terminal is completed, investors may again focus on LNG exports, weather conditions and storage levels.

Weak Henry Hub prices can pressure market sentiment in the near term. However, strong power demand and a recovery in export activity could quickly improve the outlook.

Although near-term pricing pressure may keep the sector volatile, the longer-term demand outlook remains encouraging. Against this mixed backdrop, investors may consider companies that are positioned to benefit from expanding power consumption and LNG exports.

3 Stocks to Focus On

The Williams Companies: U.S. natural gas demand is projected to grow significantly in the long term, and The Williams Companies seems to be well-positioned to capitalize on the same, owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value-creating projects. With its extensive network handling a third of the U.S. natural gas and significant expansion projects in the pipeline, Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Williams is set to benefit from favorable industry dynamics and growth prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 12.4% year-over-year growth. Williams Companies’ expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 16.8%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 11.1%.

Antero Resources: This is an independent energy producer focused on natural gas and liquids in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, this company, with a Zacks Rank of 3, develops low-cost assets in the Marcellus and Utica shales, holding about 515,000 net acres. Antero Resources’ production mix is weighted toward natural gas and NGLs, with minimal oil exposure. AR is also one of the largest U.S. suppliers of natural gas and LPG to export markets.

Antero Resources is supported by its midstream affiliate, Antero Midstream, in which it owns roughly 29%. This integrated setup secures transportation and market access from Appalachia to the Gulf Coast. A low debt profile and steady drilling results provide flexibility and support long-term growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Antero Resources’ 2026 earnings per share indicates a 153.8% year-over-year surge.

Expand Energy: Expand Energy has emerged as the largest natural gas producer in the United States after completing the Chesapeake-Southwestern merger. With a strong footprint in the Haynesville and Marcellus basins, the company is well-positioned to benefit from rising natural gas demand fueled by LNG exports, growing AI and data-center power needs, EV adoption and broader electrification trends.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Expand Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a 39.7% year-over-year improvement. The firm, currently a #3 Ranked stock, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 4.1%, on average.

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