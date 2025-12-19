Natural Gas Stocks Are Well Poised to Gain: EQT, AR and CRK

Natural gas is a relatively clean-burning fossil fuel, making it more environmentally friendly. Given a noticeable shift from oil to natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, analysts predict the demand for natural gas to rise in the coming days. This would ultimately lead to a favorable pricing environment for stocks, such as EQT Corporation EQT, Antero Resources Corporation AR and Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK.

Natural Gas Demand to Increase: Here’s Why?

For land transportation, the company has vast natural gas pipeline networks. For overseas use, the clean fuel is transported in the form of liquified natural gas (LNG) via ships. The rising global demand for cleaner energy in the coming days is clear from the increased LNG export volume predictions made by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) in its Short-Term Energy Outlook.

According to EIA, daily U.S. LNG exports in 2025 are predicted to be 14.9 billion cubic feet, up from 11.9 billion cubic feet in 2024. The EIA also predicts daily U.S. LNG exports to rise to 16.3 billion cubic feet in 2026.

The rise in the price of natural gas is evident from increasing global demand. The EIA expects the spot price of natural gas for 2025 to be around $3.56 per million BTU, higher than the $2.19 per million BTU spot price in 2024. For 2026, EIA projects an even higher spot price of $4.01 per million BTU.

The increasing demand and rising prices indicate a promising future for natural gas producers, explorers, and firms engaged in the transportation and storage of the resource. EQT Corporation, Antero Resources and Comstock Resources are players dealing with natural gas, and their business models are likely to thrive under favorable conditions in the coming days. EQT, AR and CRK carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present, and analysts are expected to watch these stocks. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3 Stocks to Gain

EQT Corporation has a solid footprint across the largest Appalachian resource base. The company possesses a sufficient number of premium drilling sites to sustain production for over 30 years, with results from these wells remaining stable and reliable.

Antero Resources also operates in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the top natural gas producers and suppliers in the United States. The company is increasing its focus and activity in the Marcellus Shale, one of the largest natural gas fields in the United States, located in West Virginia. Recently, AR acquired the upstream business from HG Energy in the Core Marcellus Shale.

Comstock Resources is a leading upstream player with operations in the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company boasts one of the industry's most efficient cost structures, and anticipates continued improvements in drilling efficiency, further reducing drilling and completion costs across both the Western and Legacy Haynesville regions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

