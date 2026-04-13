Natural Gas Slides to 7-Month Low: What Comes Next Now?

U.S. natural gas prices moved lower over the past week as mild weather and rising inventories weighed on sentiment. The market has entered a seasonal lull, with limited demand drivers in the near term.



At this time, investors may consider focusing on natural gas-focused stocks, such as The Williams Companies WMB, EQT Corporation EQT and Excelerate Energy EE, which remain closely tied to longer-term demand recovery trends.

Natural Gas Market Enters Bearish Shoulder Season

Natural gas markets are transitioning into the spring shoulder season, a period marked by reduced consumption. Mild temperatures across the United States are cutting into heating demand, while cooling demand has yet to pick up. This creates a temporary demand vacuum.



Analysts describe near-term fundamentals as highly bearish. Weather-driven demand is expected to remain limited over the next couple of weeks, allowing storage injections to accelerate. Seasonally, prices tend to soften during this period as the market waits for stronger summer consumption.



This backdrop explains why natural gas prices are struggling to find support despite otherwise stable macro conditions.

Natural Gas Futures Hit Seven-Month Lows

Natural gas futures have weakened notably, reflecting the imbalance between supply and demand. Front-month contracts settled near $2.65 per million British thermal units, marking a decline of about 5.4% for the week.



Prices are now hovering at their lowest levels since late summer. The steady downward trend highlights how persistent oversupply and weak consumption are dominating market direction.



Even short-lived rallies have failed to hold, as traders continue to price in soft near-term fundamentals. The market remains firmly in a bearish structure, with little momentum to reverse the trend in the immediate term.

Storage Builds and Weak Demand Pressure Prices

A key driver of the recent weakness is the pace of storage injections. The latest data showed a build of 50 billion cubic feet (Bcf), exceeding expectations and significantly above the five-year average of 13 Bcf for this period.



Inventories are now above both last year’s levels and historical norms. This growing surplus signals that supply is outpacing demand, reinforcing downward pressure on prices.



Demand forecasts also point to some near-term softness. Projections suggest that consumption could ease in the coming weeks, as warmer-than-normal temperatures reduce both heating and cooling needs, keeping overall demand subdued.

Supply Strength and LNG Exports Offer Limited Relief

On the supply side, production remains elevated. Output in the Lower 48 states is holding above 110 Bcf per day, close to record highs. While there have been minor short-term dips, the broader trend points to sustained supply strength.



LNG exports are providing some support, with flows nearing record levels. However, export capacity is largely maxed out, limiting the ability of overseas demand to offset domestic weakness.



As a result, the market continues to face a supply-heavy environment with few immediate catalysts for a rebound.

Final Word

Looking ahead, the outlook for natural gas will largely depend on the transition into summer. Rising power demand, particularly for air conditioning, could help absorb excess supply and stabilize prices.



Lower price levels may also encourage greater use of natural gas in power generation, potentially improving demand dynamics. This shift could gradually tighten the market balance.

3 Stocks to Focus On

While current conditions remain challenging, the setup creates potential upside as seasonal demand improves. Investors may continue to monitor opportunities in names such as The Williams Companies, EQT and Excelerate Energy, which stand to benefit from a recovery in natural gas fundamentals.



The Williams Companies: U.S. natural gas demand is projected to grow significantly in the long term, and The Williams Companies seems to be well-positioned to capitalize on the same, owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value-creating projects. With its extensive network handling a third of the U.S. natural gas and significant expansion projects in the pipeline, Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Williams is set to benefit from favorable industry dynamics and growth prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 13.8% year-over-year growth. Williams Companies’ expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 24.4%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 10.6%.



EQT: It is the premier natural gas producer in the domestic market based on average daily sales volumes. With primary emphasis on the Appalachian Basin, spanning Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the company’s share of natural gas in its overall production/sales is more than 90%.

EQT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The natural gas producer, currently a #3 Ranked stock, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13%, on average.



Excelerate Energy: Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, the company focuses on LNG infrastructure and services, particularly Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs) and associated terminals. Operating across both emerging and developed markets, Excelerate Energy accounts for about 20% of the global FSRU fleet and 5% of total regasification capacity. Established in 2003, the company is now expanding into LNG-to-power and gas distribution, offering reliable and flexible energy solutions worldwide.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Excelerate Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates 36.7% year-over-year growth. This firm — currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 3 — has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 19.6%, on average.

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