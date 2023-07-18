News & Insights

Natural gas set to play long term role in global energy markets - IEA

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 18, 2023 — 03:52 am EDT

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Natural gas is set to play a long term role in global energy markets, said Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, at an industry conference on Tuesday.

The challenge, however, is in balancing near term needs for additional gas supply when global markets are volatile, with longer term needs of reaching climate goals, he said.

