Natural Gas Services names Ian Eckert CFO

Natural Gas Services (NGS) announced that Ian Eckert will join the company’s executive leadership team as its new CFO no later than January 6, 2025. John Bittner, NGS’s current interim CFO, will continue in that role until Eckert’s start date and then provide transition services thereafter. Since June 2023, Eckert has been employed at Alamo Group (ALG).

