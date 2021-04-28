Natural Gas Services Group's (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Has Reduced 62% In The Past Three Years

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Tragically, the share price declined 62% in that time. So it is really good to see an improvement. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Natural Gas Services Group moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 4.7% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Natural Gas Services Group further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:NGS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

We know that Natural Gas Services Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Natural Gas Services Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Natural Gas Services Group's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 61%. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 10%, which was endured over half a decade. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Natural Gas Services Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: Natural Gas Services Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.