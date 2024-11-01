News & Insights

Natural Gas Services Group Strengthens Board with New Appointment

November 01, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

An update from Natural Gas Services Group ( (NGS) ) is now available.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Jean K. Holley, bringing expertise from her extensive experience as a CIO and board director. This strategic addition aims to bolster the company’s growth, particularly in its large horsepower rental fleet and technology infrastructure. Holley’s background in digital transformation and cybersecurity is expected to add significant value as NGS focuses on enhancing shareholder value and expanding its market presence.

