Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Price Target Increased by 11.27% to 46.31

The average one-year price target for Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) has been revised to $46.31 / share. This is an increase of 11.27% from the prior estimate of $41.62 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.70% from the latest reported closing price of $39.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Gas Services Group. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 49.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGS is 0.30%, an increase of 109.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.42% to 9,898K shares. The put/call ratio of NGS is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 677K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 671K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 514K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 78.11% over the last quarter.

Weber Capital Management holds 499K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 355K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 19.98% over the last quarter.

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