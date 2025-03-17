Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Reports Record Growth in 2024 Financial Results and Projects Continued Expansion for 2025

Natural Gas Services Group reported significant revenue and net income growth for 2024, with positive outlook for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the year ending December 31, reporting significant growth in rental revenue and net income. For Q4, rental revenue reached $38.2 million, a 21% increase, while full-year rental revenue totaled $144.2 million, up 36% year-over-year. Net income soared to $2.9 million for Q4 and $17.2 million for the entire year, representing increases of 68% and 263%, respectively. The company highlighted its record Adjusted EBITDA of $69.5 million for 2024, a 52% rise compared to 2023, driven by operational efficiencies and fleet expansion. Looking ahead, NGS anticipates substantial growth in 2025, with expectations of $74-$78 million in Adjusted EBITDA and increased capital expenditures aimed at enhancing its rental fleet. Management expressed confidence in continued market strength and the company's strategic positioning for future growth.

Potential Positives

Significant increase in rental revenue of 21% for the fourth quarter and 36% for the full year 2024 compared to prior periods.

Record net income growth of 68% for the fourth quarter and 263% for the full year 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023.

Implementation of a capital-efficient strategy with a minor increase in total debt and a decline in leverage ratio, enhancing the company's financial stability.

Positive outlook for 2025 with expected Adjusted EBITDA growth of 9% and significant growth in rented horsepower, signaling continued business expansion and market share increase.

Potential Negatives

Gross margin decreased sequentially from the third quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating potential profitability challenges.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 declined compared to the third quarter of 2024, which may raise concerns about the company's momentum and profitability during that quarter.

The company experienced an increase in stock-based compensation and impairments, which can negatively impact overall financial performance and investor sentiment.

FAQ

What were the financial highlights for NGS in 2024?

In 2024, NGS reported rental revenue of $144.2 million, a 36% increase from the previous year, and net income of $17.2 million.

How did NGS's Adjusted EBITDA perform in 2024?

The Adjusted EBITDA for NGS reached $69.5 million in 2024, marking a 52% increase compared to 2023.

What is NGS's projection for growth in 2025?

NGS anticipates 2025 Adjusted EBITDA between $74 - $78 million, reflecting a 9% growth over 2024.

What strategic improvements did NGS achieve in 2024?

In 2024, NGS expanded its customer base, enhanced infrastructure, and increased its rental fleet efficiency significantly.

When will NGS discuss its financial results?

NGS will host a conference call on March 18, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST to review its financial results.

Full Release



Midland, Texas, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (“NGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NGS), a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry, today announced financial results for the three months and year-ended December 31, 2024. The Company also provided guidance for its full year 2025, anticipating significant top- and bottom-line growth with strong momentum moving into 2026.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights









Rental revenue of $38.2 million for the fourth quarter and $144.2 million for the full year 2024, representing increases of 21% and 36%, respectively, compared to the prior year comparable periods.









Net income of $2.9 million or $0.23 per diluted share for the fourth quarter and $17.2 million or $1.37 per diluted share for the full year 2024, representing increases of 68% and 263%, respectively, compared to the prior fourth quarter and full year 2023 periods.









Cash flow generated from operating activities of $9.4 million for the fourth quarter and $66.5 million for the full year 2024. This compares to net cash used in operating activities of $7.7 million for the fourth quarter and cash generated of $18.0 million for the full year 2023.









Adjusted EBITDA of $18.0 million for the fourth quarter and $69.5 million for the full year 2024; 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was 52% higher than 2023 and represented the highest level in the Company’s history. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA, below.









Management Commentary and Outlook







“2024 was a transformational year for Natural Gas Services Group as we executed against our strategic objectives and significantly improved our market presence and financial performance,” stated Justin Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer. “During the year, we enhanced our team and infrastructure, further diversified and expanded our customer base, organically expanded into large horsepower electric units, maintained our industry-leading service levels, and materially increased the size of our overall fleet. I am quite proud of the NGS team as their unwavering dedication to our customers and their passion to excel are the driving forces of our results.”





“2024 was also a record year for NGS as our utilized rental fleet approached 500,000 horsepower and our Adjusted EBITDA increased by over 50% compared to 2023. Equally important, our business became significantly more capital efficient: our total debt increased by only $6 million over the course of 2024 and our leverage declined from 2.53x at the end of 2023 to 2.36x at 2024 year-end. The reduction of working capital was a material driver in the improvement in capital efficiency, and we believe there is more opportunity to monetize non-cash assets in the near term.”





“Looking forward, we see continued strength in the market. We believe our organic growth rate leads the industry and we are taking market share. This was made possible by the hard work of our service technicians and field service team, our leading compressor technology, and strong partnerships with our customers. We expect 2025 will be another year of significant growth in new large horsepower units and we have already signed material new unit contracts for 2026. We are excited for the future and believe we are well positioned to continue to increase shareholder value.”







Corporate Guidance – 2025 Outlook







In November 2024, the Company noted it expected 2024 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $67 - $69 million, total growth capital expenditures for the year to be in the range of $65 - $75 million, and total maintenance expenditures for the year to be in the range of $8 - $11 million. For the full year 2024, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $69.5 million, growth capital expenditures of $60.5 million and maintenance capital expenditures of $11.4 million. Additionally, as of December 31, 2024, rented horsepower stood at 491,756, representing year-over-year growth of 17%.





The Company today provides the following commentary regarding its financial expectations for the 2025 Fiscal Year. For the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company expects growth capital expenditures, which are mostly comprised of new units (essentially all of which are under contract), to be in the range of $95 - $120 million. Once all these units are deployed with customers, which is expected by early 2026, the Company expects its rented horsepower to increase by approximately 90,000 horsepower, which represents an increase of approximately 18% versus year-end 2024. The timing of unit deployments is very heavily weighted to the second half of 2025 and early 2026. Accordingly, the majority of the impact of 2024 and 2025 growth capital expenditures will start to be reflected in Adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.





Based on the timing of contractual orders and deployments in 2025, the Company expects 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $74 - $78 million, which at the mid-point of the range, represents a 9% increase over 2024. This range is reflective of the timing of anticipated unit deployments.















Outlook













FY 2025 Adjusted EBITDA







$74 - $78 million











FY 2025 Growth Capital Expenditures







$95 - $120 million











FY 2025 Maintenance Capital Expenditures







$10 - $13 million











Target Return on Invested Capital







At least 20%









The Company further notes that once all the 2025 growth capital expenditures are spent and the units are deployed, its “run rate” Adjusted EBITDA should increase at a rate (when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024) well in excess of the Company’s anticipated horsepower growth of 18% as noted above. The Company expects 2025 maintenance capital expenditures of $10 - $13 million and its targeted return on invested capital of at least 20% remains unchanged.







2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results









Revenue:



Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased 12% to $40.7 million from $36.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was due primarily to an increase in rental revenues. Rental revenue increased 21% to $38.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $31.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the addition of higher horsepower packages and pricing improvements. As of December 31, 2024, we had 491,756 horsepower (1,208 rented units) compared to 420,432 horsepower (1,247 rented units) as of December 31, 2023, reflecting a 17% increase in total utilized horsepower. Sequentially, total revenue was essentially flat for the comparable periods, primarily related to lower sales revenue offset by an increase in rental revenue.







Gross Margins:



Total gross margins, including depreciation expense increased to $14.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $13.3 million for the same period in 2023 and decreased from $14.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Total adjusted gross margin, exclusive of depreciation expense, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased to $23.0 million compared to $20.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $22.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For a reconciliation of Gross Margin, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Gross Margin, below.







Operating Income:



Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $6.0 million compared to operating income of $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and operating income of $9.5 million, during the third quarter of 2024.







Net Income:



Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $2.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.14 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $5.0 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in net income year-over-year was primarily related to higher rental revenue and rental gross margin, while the sequential decline was primarily related to the inventory allowance and decrease in sales gross profit related to the closure of our Midland fabrication operations, the intangible asset impairment, an increase in stock-based compensation, and an increase in depreciation.







Cash Flows:



At December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $2.1 million, while working capital was $30.8 million. For the twelve months of 2024, cash flows provided by operating activities were $66.5 million, while cash flows used in investing activities was $71.4 million. This compares to cash flows provided by operating activities of $18.0 million and cash flows used in investing activities of $153.9 million for the comparable twelve-month period in 2023. Cash flow used in investing activities during 2024 included $71.9 million in capital expenditures.







Adjusted EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $18.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $16.3 million for the same period in 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to higher rental revenue and rental adjusted gross margin. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA declined by 1% when compared to $18.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.







Debt:



Outstanding debt on our revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2024 was $170 million. Our leverage ratio at December 31, 2024 was 2.36x and our fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.44x. The Company is in compliance with all terms, conditions and covenants of the credit agreement.











Selected data:



The tables below show revenue by product line, gross margin and adjusted gross margin for the trailing five quarters. Adjusted gross margin is the difference between revenue and cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation.























Revenues

















Three months ended

















December 31,













March 31,













June 30,













September 30,













December 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2024













2024

















(in thousands)











Rental





$ 31,626









$ 33,734









$ 34,926









$ 37,350









$ 38,226









Sales





2,921









2,503









2,270









1,843









997









Aftermarket services





1,674









670









1,295









1,493









1,435









Total





$ 36,221









$ 36,907









$ 38,491









$ 40,686









$ 40,658



























Gross Margin

















Three months ended

















December 31,













March 31,













June 30,













September 30,













December 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2024













2024

















(in thousands)











Rental





$ 12,366









$ 13,761









$ 13,211









$ 15,043









$ 14,865









Sales





553









253









(50)









(258)









(531)









Aftermarket services





421









163









269









151









296









Total





$ 13,340









$ 14,177









$ 13,430









$ 14,936









$ 14,630























Adjusted Gross Margin (1)

















Three months ended

















December 31,













March 31,













June 30,













September 30,













December 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2024













2024

















(in thousands)











Rental





$ 19,199









$ 20,620









$ 20,698









$ 22,908









$ 23,107









Sales





620









323









21









(185)









(449)









Aftermarket services





440









170









283









169









321









Total





$ 20,259









$ 21,113









$ 21,002









$ 22,892









$ 22,979



























Adjusted Gross Margin %

















Three months ended

















December 31,













March 31,













June 30,













September 30,













December 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2024













2024











Rental





60.7 %









61.1 %









59.3 %









61.3 %









60.4 %









Sales





21.2 %









12.9 %









0.9 %









(10.0) %









(45.0) %









Aftermarket services





26.3 %









25.4 %









21.9 %









11.3 %









22.4 %









Total





55.9 %









57.2 %









54.6 %









56.3 %









56.5 %



























Compression Units (at end of period)

















Three months ended

















December 31,













March 31,













June 30,













September 30,













December 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2024













2024











Rented horsepower





420,432









444,220









454,568









475,534









491,756









Fleet horsepower available





520,365









542,256









552,599









579,699









598,840









Horsepower utilization





80.8 %









81.9 %









82.3 %









82.0 %









82.1 %





















































Units utilized





1,247









1,245









1,242









1,229









1,208









Fleet units





1,876









1,894









1,899









1,909









1,912









Unit utilization





66.5 %









65.7 %









65.4 %









64.4 %









63.2 %









(1) For a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin to its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance GAAP, please read “Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Gross Margin” below.







Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Gross Margin:



“Adjusted Gross Margin” is defined as total revenue less costs of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization expense). Adjusted gross margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary measure used by our management as it represents the results of revenue and costs (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), which are key components of our operations. Adjusted gross margin differs from gross margin, in that gross margin includes depreciation and amortization expense. We believe Adjusted gross margin is important because it focuses on the current operating performance of our operations and excludes the impact of the prior historical costs of the assets acquired or constructed that are utilized in those operations. Depreciation and amortization expense does not accurately reflect the costs required to maintain and replenish the operational usage of our assets and therefore may not portray the costs from current operating activity. Rather, depreciation and amortization expense reflect the systematic allocation of historical property and equipment costs over their estimated useful lives.





Adjusted gross margin has certain material limitations associated with its use as compared to gross margin. These limitations are primarily due to the exclusion of depreciation and amortization expense, which is material to our results of operations. Because we use capital assets, depreciation and amortization expense is a necessary element of our costs and our ability to generate revenue. In order to compensate for these limitations, management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of our performance. As an indicator of our operating performance, Adjusted gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, gross margin as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our Adjusted gross margin may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate Adjusted gross margin in the same manner.





The following table calculates our gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and reconciles it to Adjusted gross margin for the periods presented:















Adjusted Gross Margin

















Three months ended

















December 31,













March 31,













June 30,













September 30,













December 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2024













2024

















(in thousands)











Total revenue





$ 36,221









$ 36,907









$ 38,491









$ 40,686









$ 40,658









Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation





(15,962)









(15,794)









(17,489)









(17,794)









(17,679)









Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue





(6,919)









(6,936)









(7,572)









(7,956)









(8,349)









Gross margin





13,340









14,177









13,430









14,936









14,630









Depreciation allocable to costs of revenue





6,919









6,936









7,572









7,956









8,349









Adjusted gross margin





$ 20,259









$ 21,113









$ 21,002









$ 22,892









$ 22,979











Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA:



“Adjusted EBITDA” reflects net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-classified stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring restructuring charges including severance expenses, impairments, increases in inventory allowance and retirement of rental equipment. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of operating cash flow since it excludes the impact of movements in working capital items, non-cash charges and financing costs. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA gives the investor information as to the cash generated from the operations of a business. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for other financial measures of performance. Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by NGS may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as calculated and reported by other companies. The most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss).





The following tables reconciles our net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:















Three months ended

















December 31,













March 31,













June 30,













September 30,













December 31,

















2023













2024













2024













2024













2024

















(in thousands)











Net income





$ 1,702









$ 5,098









$ 4,250









$ 5,014









$ 2,865









Interest expense





2,297









2,935









2,932









3,045









3,015









Income tax expense





431









1,479









1,294









1,383









283









Depreciation and amortization





7,160









7,087









7,705









8,086









8,469









Stock-based compensation expense





228









274









242









522









783









Severance and restructuring charges





—









—









33









—









—









Impairments





—









—









—









136









705









Inventory allowance





3,965









—









—









—









1,863









Retirement of rental equipment





505









5









—









—









23









Adjusted EBITDA





$ 16,288









$ 16,878









$ 16,456









$ 18,186









$ 18,006



























Year ended December 31,

















2023













2024





















(in thousands)











Net income





$ 4,747









$ 17,227













Interest expense





4,082









11,927













Income tax expense





1,873









4,439













Depreciation and amortization





26,550









31,347













Stock-based compensation expense





2,054









1,821













Severance and restructuring charges





1,224









33













Impairments





779









841













Inventory allowance





3,965









1,863













Retirement of rental equipment





505









28













Adjusted EBITDA





$ 45,779









$ 69,526



























Conference Call Details:



The Company will host a conference call to review its fourth-quarter and year-end financial results on Tuesday, March 18 at 8:30 a.m. (EST), 7:30 a.m. (CST). To join the conference call, kindly access the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ngsgi.com or dial in at (800) 550-9745 and enter conference ID 167298 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Please note that using the provided dial-in number is necessary for participation in the Q&A section of the call. A recording of the conference will be made available on our Company's website following its conclusion. Thank you for your interest in our Company's updates.







About





Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.







Natural Gas Services Group is a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry. The Company designs, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities, primarily using equipment from third-party fabricators and OEM suppliers along with limited in-house assembly. The Company is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with a fabrication facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements herein (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions.





These forward–looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company. Forward–looking information includes, but is not limited to statements regarding: guidance or estimates related to EBITDA growth, projected capital expenditures; returns on invested capital, fundamentals of the compression industry and related oil and gas industry, valuations, compressor demand assumptions and overall industry outlook, and the ability of the Company to capitalize on any potential opportunities.





While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, investors are cautioned that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Some of these factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:







conditions in the oil and gas industry, including the supply and demand for oil and gas and volatility in the prices of oil and gas;









our reliance on major customers;









failure of projected organic growth due to adverse changes in the oil and gas industry, including depressed oil and gas prices, oppressive environmental regulations and competition;









our inability to achieve increased utilization of assets, including rental fleet utilization and monetizing other non-cash balance sheet assets;









failure of our customers to continue to rent equipment after expiration of the primary rental term;









our ability to economically develop and deploy new technologies and services, including technology to comply with health and environmental laws and regulations;









failure to achieve accretive financial results in connection with any acquisitions we may make;









fluctuations in interest rates;









regulation or prohibition of new well completion techniques;









competition among the various providers of compression services and products;









changes in safety, health and environmental regulations;









changes in economic or political conditions in the markets in which we operate;









the inherent risks associated with our operations, such as equipment defects, malfunctions, natural disasters and adverse changes in customer, employee and supplier relationships;









our inability to comply with covenants in our debt agreements and the decreased financial flexibility associated with our debt;









inability to finance our future capital requirements and availability of financing;









capacity availability, costs and performance of our outsourced compressor fabrication providers and overall inflationary pressures;









impacts of world events, such as acts of terrorism and significant economic disruptions and adverse consequences resulting from possible long-term effects of potential pandemics and other public health crises; and









general economic conditions.







In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to other various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





For More Information, Contact:





Anna Delgado, Investor Relations





(432) 262-2700





IR@ngsgi.com





www.ngsgi.com



















NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands)









(unaudited)

















December 31,

















2024













2023













ASSETS

























Current Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$ 2,142









$ 2,746









Trade accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses





15,626









39,186









Inventory, net of allowance for obsolescence





18,051









21,639









Federal income tax receivable





11,282









11,538









Prepaid expenses and other





1,075









1,162









Total current assets





48,176









76,271









Long-term inventory, net of allowance for obsolescence





—









701









Rental equipment, net of accumulated depreciation





415,021









373,649









Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation





22,989









20,550









Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization





—









775









Other assets





6,342









6,783









Total assets





$ 492,528









$ 478,729











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Current Liabilities:























Accounts payable





$ 9,670









$ 17,628









Accrued liabilities





7,688









15,085









Total current liabilities





17,358









32,713









Credit facility





170,000









164,000









Deferred income taxes





45,873









41,636









Other long-term liabilities





4,240









4,486









Total liabilities





237,471









242,835









Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders’ Equity:























Preferred stock, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding





—









—









Common stock, 30,000 shares authorized, par value $0.01; 13,762 and 13,688 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively





138









137









Additional paid-in capital





118,415









116,480









Retained earnings





151,508









134,281









Treasury shares, at cost, 1,310 shares for each of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively





(15,004)









(15,004)









Total stockholders’ equity





255,057









235,894









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$ 492,528









$ 478,729































NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)

















Three months ended













Year ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













Revenue:







































Rental





$ 38,226









$ 31,626









$ 144,236









$ 106,159









Sales





997









2,921









7,613









8,921









Aftermarket services





1,435









1,674









4,893









6,087









Total revenue





40,658









36,221









156,742









121,167











Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)







































Rental





15,119









12,427









7,903









8,919









Sales





1,446









2,301









56,903









48,877









Aftermarket services





1,114









1,234









3,950









4,658









Total cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)





17,679









15,962









68,756









62,454









Selling, general and administrative expenses





5,831









4,390









21,012









16,938









Depreciation and amortization





8,469









7,160









31,347









26,550









Impairments





705









—









841









779









Inventory allowance





1,863









3,965









1,863









3,965









Retirement of rental equipment





23









505









28









505









Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net





45









(200)









(430)









(481)









Total operating costs and expenses





34,615









31,782









123,417









110,710











Operating income







6,043









4,439









33,325









10,457











Other income (expense):







































Interest expense





(3,015)









(2,297)









(11,927)









(4,082)









Other income (expense)





120









(9)









268









245









Total other expense, net





(2,895)









(2,306)









(11,659)









(3,837)











Income before income taxes







3,148









2,133









21,666









6,620









Provision for income taxes





(283)









(431)









(4,439)









(1,873)











Net income







$ 2,865









$ 1,702









$ 17,227









$ 4,747











Earnings per share:







































Basic





$ 0.23









$ 0.14









$ 1.39









$ 0.39









Diluted





$ 0.23









$ 0.14









$ 1.37









$ 0.38











Weighted average shares outstanding:







































Basic





12,438









12,378









12,412









12,316









Diluted





12,586









12,435









12,543









12,383



































NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)

















Three months ended













Year ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







































Net income





$ 2,865









$ 1,702









$ 17,227









$ 4,747











Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







































Depreciation and amortization





8,469









7,160









31,347









26,550









Impairments





705









—









841









779









Inventory allowance





1,863









3,965









1,863









3,965









Retirement of rental equipment





23









505









28









505









(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment





45









(200)









(430)









(481)









Amortization of debt issuance costs





216









138









746









425









Deferred income taxes





182









430









4,237









1,838









Stock-based compensation





783









228









1,821









2,054









Provision for credit losses





—









293









433









492









(Gain) loss on company owned life insurance





(4)









186









(156)









235











Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







































Trade accounts receivables





9,183









(11,438)









23,127









(25,010)









Inventory





1,355









1,939









2,477









(669)









Prepaid expenses and prepaid income taxes





1,177









274









152









(7)









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





(18,580)









(12,478)









(17,727)









2,436









Other





1,144









(369)









477









174











NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES







9,426









(7,665)









66,463









18,033











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







































Purchase of rental equipment, property and other equipment





(14,544)









(25,380)









(71,894)









(153,943)









Purchase of company owned life insurance





(187)









(44)









(22)









(422)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment





(28)









246









476









477











NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES







(14,759)









(25,178)









(71,440)









(153,888)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







































Proceeds from credit facility borrowings





20,000









36,000









28,000









139,000









Repayments of credit facility borrowings





(13,000)









—









(22,000)









—









Payments of other long term liabilities





(158)









(45)









(780)









(95)









Payments of debt issuance costs





—









(562)









(962)









(2,693)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options





223









—









293









—









Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards





—









(1)









(178)









(983)











NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES







7,065









35,392









4,373









135,229











NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS







1,732









2,549









(604)









(626)











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD







410









197









2,746









3,372











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD







$ 2,142









$ 2,746









$ 2,142









$ 2,746











