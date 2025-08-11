Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.19 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $4.25 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $41.38 million from $38.49 million last year.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.19 Mln. vs. $4.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $41.38 Mln vs. $38.49 Mln last year.

