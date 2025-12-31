Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Natural Gas Services (NGS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $34.57 in the previous session. Natural Gas Services has gained 26.8% since the start of the year compared to the 8% gain for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 11.7% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 10, 2025, Natural Gas Services reported EPS of $0.46 versus consensus estimate of $0.33.

For the current fiscal year, Natural Gas Services is expected to post earnings of $1.62 per share on $170.08 in revenues. This represents a 13.29% change in EPS on a 8.51% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.11 per share on $196.07 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 30.25% and 15.28%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Natural Gas Services has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Natural Gas Services? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Natural Gas Services has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 21X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 20.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.5X versus its peer group's average of 7.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Natural Gas Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Natural Gas Services passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Natural Gas Services shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

