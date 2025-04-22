Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Expands Credit Facility by $100 Million to Support Growth and Enhance Financial Flexibility

Natural Gas Services Group expands credit facility by $100 million, increasing financial flexibility for fleet growth and equipment investment.

Quiver AI Summary

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) announced the closing of a $100 million expansion of its credit facility, increasing total commitments to $400 million and providing an additional accordion of $100 million. This expansion is aimed at enhancing the Company's financial flexibility and supporting growth in its large horsepower and electric drive rental compression units. The amended facility includes improved terms, such as a reduction in interest rates and a more flexible leverage covenant starting in mid-2026. NGS's leadership expressed gratitude to their lenders and emphasized the significance of the amendment amidst market volatility, noting it reflects lender confidence in the company’s future. The amendment took effect on April 18, 2025, and the company anticipates releasing its first quarter 2025 results next month.

Potential Positives

The company secured a $100 million expansion of its credit facility, increasing total commitments to $400 million, enhancing financial flexibility.

The expansion provides additional capital to support fleet growth, particularly in high-demand areas like large horsepower and electric drive rental compression units.

The amended facility offers improved economics, including a significant reduction in interest rates and a more flexible leverage covenant, which could lead to cost savings and operational advantages.

The successful amendment amidst market volatility reflects strong confidence from both existing and new lenders in the company's business and future growth prospects.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $100 million expansion of its credit facility may indicate financial instability, as it suggests the company is seeking additional funds due to existing financial pressures or investment needs.

While the press release highlights improved terms, the need to amend the credit facility amid "recent financial market volatility and general economic uncertainty" could signal underlying vulnerabilities in the company's financial health.

The focus on expanding rent and large horsepower units may reflect an attempt to adapt to changing market demands, which could indicate challenges in maintaining competitiveness in the energy sector.

FAQ

What is the recent financial development for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.?

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has closed a $100 million expansion of its credit facility, increasing total commitments to $400 million.

How will the expanded credit facility benefit NGS?

The expanded facility enhances financial flexibility and provides capital for fleet growth in large horsepower and electric drive rental compression units.

When did the amendment of the credit facility take effect?

The amendment of the credit facility was effective as of April 18, 2025.

What improvements were made in the amended credit facility?

The amendment includes a 50 to 75 basis point reduction in interest rates and a more flexible leverage covenant starting mid-2026.

Where is Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. headquartered?

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with several facilities across major oil and gas producing basins in the U.S.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NGS Insider Trading Activity

$NGS insiders have traded $NGS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN CHARLES TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $2,951,687.

$NGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $NGS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Midland, Texas, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (“NGS” or the “Company”), a premier provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry, announced today it has closed on a $100 million expansion of its existing credit facility (the “Facility”), bringing the total commitments to $400 million with an enlarged accordion of $100 million. The expanded Facility enhances the Company's financial flexibility and provides additional capital to support ongoing fleet growth, particularly in its large horsepower and electric drive rental compression units.





“We are pleased to announce the expansion and amendment of our credit facility, particularly considering recent financial market volatility and general economic uncertainty. This additional capital supports continued investment in our large horsepower and electric drive rental equipment fleet as we continue to drive organic growth and market share gains while improving our customer experience. Additionally, the amended Facility provides improved economics and terms, including a 50 to 75 basis point reduction in interest rates at comparable leverage levels and a more flexible leverage covenant beginning mid-2026.”





Mr. Jacobs continued, “On behalf of the entire Company, I want to thank our lenders, both existing and new. The amendment of our Facility, especially given markets conditions, reflects the confidence our lending partners have in our business and our future prospects. We remain focused on executing our strategic plan and driving value for all stakeholders. We look forward to reporting our first quarter 2025 results next month.”





The amendment was effective as of April 18, 2025.







About





Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS)







Natural Gas NGS is a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry. The Company rents, operates and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and gas production and processing facilities. In addition, the Company designs and assembles compressor units for rental to its customers and provides aftermarket services in the form of call-out services on customer-owned equipment as well as commissioning of new units for customers. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with a fabrication facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a rebuild shop located in Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at



www.ngsgi.com



.







For More Information, Contact:







Anna Delgado, Investor Relations





(432) 262-2700







ir@ngsgi.com





www.ngsgi.com













