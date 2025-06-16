Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition as Stephen C. Taylor Becomes Chairman Emeritus and Donald J. Tringali Assumes Chairmanship

Natural Gas Services Group announces Stephen C. Taylor as Chairman Emeritus; Donald J. Tringali appointed new Chairman.

Quiver AI Summary

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has announced that Stephen C. Taylor has stepped down from his role as Chairman of the Board to become Chairman Emeritus, with Donald J. Tringali appointed as the new Chairman. Taylor, who has been pivotal in the company's growth and direction over the past two decades, including a significant increase in EBITDA from $7.8 million to $45.8 million during his tenure as CEO from 2005 to 2024, will continue to serve as a director and remains a major shareholder. Tringali, an independent director with extensive corporate governance experience, expressed commitment to maintaining the company’s strategic vision and fostering shareholder value. Both Taylor and Tringali emphasized the importance of NGS's strong foundation and culture as the company moves forward.

Potential Positives

Stephen C. Taylor's transition to Chairman Emeritus allows for continuity in leadership while bringing in Donald J. Tringali as the new Chairman, ensuring a blend of experience and fresh perspective for the company's future.

Taylor's tenure as CEO led to a significant increase in EBITDA from $7.8 million to $45.8 million, demonstrating strong financial growth and effective management strategies during his leadership.

The appointment of Tringali, who has significant experience in corporate governance, suggests the company will maintain strong oversight and strategic direction moving forward.

Taylor’s continued involvement as a director and as one of the largest shareholders signifies a commitment to the company’s long-term success and stability, which may bolster stakeholder confidence.

Potential Negatives

Transitioning Stephen C. Taylor to Chairman Emeritus may signal concerns about current leadership effectiveness and potential instability in the company's governance structure.

The press release does not provide any details on how the new Chairman, Donald J. Tringali, intends to maintain or build on the successes achieved under Mr. Taylor, which could raise concerns about future strategic direction.

FAQ

What recent leadership changes occurred at Natural Gas Services Group?

Stephen C. Taylor has transitioned to Chairman Emeritus, with Donald J. Tringali appointed as the new Chairman.

Who is the new Chairman of Natural Gas Services Group?

Donald J. Tringali has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board.

What was Stephen C. Taylor's role before becoming Chairman Emeritus?

Stephen C. Taylor served as the Chairman of the Board before transitioning to Chairman Emeritus.

How did Stephen C. Taylor contribute to Natural Gas Services Group's growth?

Under Mr. Taylor's leadership, NGS's EBITDA grew from $7.8 million to $45.8 million during his tenure as CEO.

What does the future hold for Natural Gas Services Group?

With a strong executive team and clear strategy, NGS is well-positioned for continued success and organic growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NGS Insider Trading Activity

$NGS insiders have traded $NGS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN CHARLES TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,400 shares for an estimated $1,181,148.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $NGS stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Midland, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: NGS), a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry, today announced that Stephen C. Taylor has transitioned from Chairman of the Board to the role of Chairman Emeritus, effective immediately. Concurrently, the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Donald J. Tringali as Chairman. Mr. Taylor continues his role as a director on the Company’s Board.





This transition marks a significant milestone for Natural Gas Services Group. Mr. Taylor has played an integral role in shaping the Company’s direction, growth, and culture over the past two decades. Since his appointment as Chief Executive Officer in 2005, he has overseen the transformation of NGS into a national compression platform, expanding its fleet, footprint, and capabilities across major U.S. oil and gas basins, in addition to leading the Company into the large horsepower market. In the fiscal year prior to his appointment as CEO, NGS reported $7.8 million in EBITDA. By the time of his retirement as CEO in 2024, EBITDA had increased nearly sixfold to $45.8 million, reflecting a significant expansion of NGS’s customer base, equipment portfolio, and field service infrastructure. This performance was achieved while maintaining a strong balance sheet and an enduring focus on shareholder value.





Following his service as CEO, Mr. Taylor remained Chairman of the Board, where he continued to provide sound guidance and institutional knowledge during a period of transition. His dedication to the Company, its people, and its mission has been unwavering, and he leaves the Chairman role with NGS well-positioned for continued success as evidenced by NGS’s industry leading organic growth.





“On behalf of the entire organization and the Board, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Steve for his extraordinary leadership and service,” said Justin Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of NGS. “The strength of our Company today is a direct result of his vision and discipline over many years. During my own transition into the CEO role, Steve provided invaluable support that helped ensure continuity and confidence among all stakeholders. He is a trusted advisor and a model of steady, principled leadership. We are fortunate that he will continue to serve as a director and remain one of our largest shareholders.”





Mr. Taylor reflected, “It has been a great privilege to serve Natural Gas Services Group over the past 20 years. I am proud of the progress we have made—from a small, regional provider to a trusted leader in natural gas compression. That progress is a credit to the people of NGS, whose integrity, technical excellence, and commitment to service have always defined our success. I want to thank our customers, employees, partners, and shareholders for their support. With a strong executive team, a clear strategy, and a culture rooted in operational excellence, I believe NGS is poised for continued great achievement. I look forward to continue supporting the Company in this next chapter.”





Mr. Tringali, who has served on the NGS Board as an independent director, assumes the role of Chairman with a strong understanding of the Company’s business and strategic priorities. He brings significant experience in corporate governance and has been a valuable contributor to the Board’s oversight and direction.





“It is an honor to step into the role of Chairman,” said Mr. Tringali. “Steve’s leadership has been foundational to the success and reputation of Natural Gas Services Group. He has overseen an era of meaningful expansion and has fostered a culture of professionalism and long-term thinking that will endure. I look forward to working closely with Justin, the Board, and the management team as we continue to advance the Company’s strategy and deliver value to shareholders. Steve’s continued involvement on the Board will be an important asset as we move forward.”







About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.







Natural Gas Services Group is a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry. The Company designs, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities, primarily using equipment from third-party fabricators and OEM suppliers along with limited in-house assembly. The Company is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with a fabrication facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at



www.ngsgi.com



.







For Additional Information:







Anna Delgado – Investor Relations





(432) 262-2700







ir@ngsgi.com









www.ngsgi.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.