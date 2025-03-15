NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $NGS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP ($NGS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $41,246,046 and earnings of $0.26 per share.

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP Insider Trading Activity

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP insiders have traded $NGS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN CHARLES TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $2,951,687.

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

