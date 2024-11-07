News & Insights

Natural Gas Services Group Appoints New CFO Ian Eckert

November 07, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Natural Gas Services Group ( (NGS) ) has issued an update.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has appointed Ian Eckert as their new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2025. Eckert, a seasoned financial leader with experience in public company accounting and strategic planning, will succeed interim CFO John Bittner. Eckert’s expertise is expected to enhance NGS’s financial strategies, contributing to shareholder value and supporting the company’s growth in the natural gas compression industry.

