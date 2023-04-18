Natural Gas Reversal Signals Potential Upside Continuation

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Forecast Video for 19.04.23 by Bruce Powers

Natural gas continues to strengthen following Monday’s breakout above last week’s high and subsequent daily close above that high. The weekly high corresponds with a minor swing high as seen in the daily chart. Moreover, Tuesday is on track to close above the 34-Day EMA trend indicator, providing an additional sign of strength. Notice that natural gas closed above its 34-Day line once since price moved back below the line in December. It quickly failed from there, so we need to carefully watch the relationship between the 34-Day EMA and price going forward for clues. A second daily close above the line for example, would be a change in the pattern.

Bullish Reversal on Weekly Chart

At this point, natural gas has signaled a reversal and we are watching for additional signs of strength that could lead to a clear upside continuation. Further, if such signs of strength are not seen natural gas may continue to chop around and consolidate near trend lows.

Initial Target Related to First Rally off Bottom

Given the first advance off the bottom at 1.97 in February, it seems like it has a decent chance to keep rising. That rally saw natural gas move higher by 53.8% in seven days. It is about to complete the third day up off the 1.95 trend low and close near the high of the day. Natural gas has risen as much as 22.5% off that low so far and will have advanced by 53.9%, just shy of the early-March swing high of 3.03, at a target of 3.01.

First Major Target from Measured Move

Certainly, natural gas can go further but for a first major target the 3.01/3.03 price area makes sense as it is the culmination of a measured move and prior swing high resistance. The 3.01 target is approximately 27% above natural gas’ current price of 2.36, at the time of this writing. As with most targets, they should be used as a guide, while watching price action for clues of what might be coming up ahead. Higher targets could certainly be reached. Even all the way up to the 200-Day EMA eventually, which is now at 4.45. It is being mentioned here as it has clearly been tracking the long-term downtrend line recently.

