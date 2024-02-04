Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Will Forecasted Mild Weather Cap Demand?

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Natural gas futures experience significant weekly decline.

LNG export demand affected by Freeport LNG’s operational issues.

U.S. weather trends predict lower heating gas demand.

Natural Gas Market Weekly Review

Natural gas futures experienced a notable downturn last week, with closing prices at $2.079, marking a decline of $0.096 or -4.41%. This movement within the week’s trading range highlighted investor uncertainty and suggested potential volatility ahead.

Supply Side Analysis

Weekly Natual Gas

The market saw an increase in supply, primarily due to a surge in production as operations resumed following the mid-January freeze. This increase in supply typically exerts downward pressure on prices due to an abundance of available gas. However, the demand side, particularly for liquefied natural gas (LNG), was subdued, largely because of operational disruptions at Freeport LNG’s export plant in Texas. Such disruptions in LNG exports can lead to an accumulation of domestic supply, further pressuring prices.

Storage and Withdrawal Dynamics

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 197 Bcf withdrawal from storage, which was above the average but aligned with forecasts. Storage levels being 2.1% higher than the previous year and 5.1% above the five-year average suggest a comfortable supply situation. Typically, higher-than-expected storage levels indicate a potential surplus in supply, which could lead to lower prices if demand does not match up.

Weather and Demand Correlation

The milder weather conditions across the U.S. have led to reduced heating demand. Natural gas, being a key heating fuel, typically sees increased demand during colder months. The forecasted continuation of warmer temperatures implies a sustained lower demand, which could further contribute to a bearish market sentiment.

Global LNG Market Impact

The recent pause by the Biden administration on new U.S. LNG export projects introduces uncertainties in the global LNG supply chain. Such geopolitical factors can create volatility in the market, as LNG exports are a significant outlet for U.S. natural gas production. The European market’s confidence in their gas supply, despite these developments, somewhat mitigates the potential negative impact on the global demand for U.S. LNG.

Upcoming Week’s Forecast

Taking into account the increased production levels, the ongoing subdued demand due to mild weather, and the uncertainties in the global LNG market, the natural gas market is expected to follow a bearish trend in the upcoming week.

Traders should monitor these fundamental factors closely, as shifts in weather patterns, production data, or LNG export policies could significantly influence market directions.

