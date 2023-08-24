Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Weather and Storage Reports Sway Today’s Trade

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. natural gas prices fall for three straight sessions to lows last seen on June 15.

The nationwide heatwave’s effect on prices seems to be waning as cooler forecasts emerge.

Energy Information Administration’s awaited report is stirring market discussions; 33 Bcf injection eyed.

U.S. Natural Gas Prices in Flux Amid Weather Predictions and Storage Reports

U.S. natural gas prices have dwindled for three consecutive sessions, reaching their most modest since mid-June, with weather patterns driving the market sentiment. While the ongoing heatwave across the nation has been factored into the prices for some time, predictions hint at milder temperatures in the upcoming week.

Weather’s Role in Pricing

Current scorching temperatures sweeping the nation are set to continue with highs ranging between mid-90s to 100s, signaling strong national demand. However, from August 27-31, the U.S. will experience slightly above-average temperatures, with hotter conditions making a comeback in early September. The imminent break in the ongoing heat, particularly in the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Northeast regions, might dampen the high demand seen so far.

Market’s Response to Storage Reports

Anticipation is building for today’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) natural gas storage report. Market participants forecast a 33 Bcf build, marginally below last week’s 35 Bcf, but significantly lesser than the 54 Bcf seen the same time last year. The five-year average around this period stands at 49 Bcf. In terms of total natural gas in storage, expectations are set at 3,098, a jump from 3,065 in the prior week.

European Market Dynamics

European gas prices observed a drop of roughly 15% at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility benchmark for September. This plunge to around $12 per mmBtu was influenced by robust European gas inventories, nuclear reactor restarts in France, and optimism that Australia might sidestep potential strikes at LNG plants.

Supply and Demand Outlook: Bullish or Bearish?

In the light of the recent dip in prices, the outlook tilts bearishly. Gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 witnessed a slight reduction in August. Despite a predicted rise in demand forecasts, including exports, the upcoming week’s outlook remains uncertain. Notably, gas flows to key U.S. LNG export plants have seen a decline due to ongoing maintenance activities.

To sum up, while weather patterns undeniably influence gas prices, the downward shift cannot solely be attributed to them. Factors such as storage reports and international market dynamics play a crucial role. Given these variables, traders and investors should tread cautiously and keep a close eye on these markers to discern the market’s potential trajectory.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Natural Gas

The current price of 2.440 is below both the 200-4H moving average of 2.652 and the 50-4H moving average of 2.618, suggesting a bearish momentum. This sentiment is further confirmed by the 14-4H RSI of 27.15, indicating the commodity is oversold.

In terms of support and resistance, the price is hovering above the main support area (2.260 to 2.136) but is well below the main resistance area (3.027 to 3.091). With the price movement confined between these zones and the technical indicators leaning bearish, the current market sentiment for Natural Gas on the 4-hour chart is bearish.

