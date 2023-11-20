Natural Gas Prices Forecast: US Market Falls, Europe Surges Amid Geopolitical Strains

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. natural gas futures down 3%, European prices jump.

Geopolitical tensions, weather drive European gas prices.

Divergent market trends in U.S. and Europe.

Market Dynamics: U.S. vs. Europe

U.S. natural gas futures are down 3%, influenced by a combination of increased domestic production and mild weather forecasts. This downtrend is further bolstered by a weakening U.S. Dollar, which usually supports commodity prices. However, the U.S. market’s bearish trend starkly contrasts with the bullish momentum seen in Europe.

European Market Reacts to Geopolitical Tensions

In Europe, natural gas prices surged, driven by rising tensions in the Middle East following the seizure of a vessel in the Red Sea. This incident, involving Iran-backed Houthi rebels, has raised concerns about potential disruptions in LNG shipments through key routes like the Suez Canal. Additionally, the onset of colder weather across northwestern Europe is likely to increase demand for heating, adding further upward pressure on prices.

Short-Term Outlook and Trading Conditions

With Thanksgiving approaching, U.S. market trading may experience some distortions. Meanwhile, European gas prices, especially Dutch front-month futures, have risen, reflecting heightened concerns over supply risks. The overall sentiment in Europe is cautious, with memories of last year’s energy crisis and reduced Russian gas flows still fresh.

Forecast: Divergent Paths Ahead

The immediate outlook for natural gas futures suggests bearish trends in the U.S. market, primarily due to internal factors like weather and production, while European markets are bullish, reacting to geopolitical risks and weather forecasts. This divergence highlights the complex interplay of local and global factors shaping the natural gas markets on both continents.

Technical Analysis

Daily Natural Gas

The current daily price of natural gas futures, at 2.894, is positioned below the 50-day moving average of 3.049 but above the 200-day moving average of 2.607. This indicates a neutral to slightly bearish short-term trend, as the price is below the more immediate 50-day average, yet remains above the longer-term 200-day average.

The current price is hovering just above the minor support level of 2.838, suggesting this could be a pivotal point for future price movements. If it holds above this support, there might be potential for a rebound. However, if it breaks below, further declines could be seen. The minor resistance at 3.002 and the main resistance at 3.184 will serve as key levels for any upward movements.

Overall, the market sentiment for natural gas futures seems cautiously bearish in the short term, given its current position between the important moving averages and near the minor support level.

